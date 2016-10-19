Sheenboro DORIS RANGER 819-689-2132 dranger50@hotmail.com

Get well wishes go out to Susan Ethier and to Tanya Ethier Kidd who are both recovering from a kidney operation and doing very well.

Belated anniversary wishes go out to my cousin Merle Smith and Carla who were 46 years married on Oct. 15 and to my sister Debbie and her husband Jack VanerEyk who were married 32 years on Oct. 20.

