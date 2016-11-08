Sheenboro DORIS RANGER 819-689-2132 dranger50@hotmail.com

The Remembrance Day service on Sunday at Sheenboro and L’Isle-Aux-Allumette had great turnouts for this Memorial Day and of course the weather was a bonus. We are very thankful and it is an honour to have veterans living in our community like our senior veteran Larry Larochelle who is 95 years young, Hugh Peacock, Bill Humphries, Barb Myers and Ken Doyle.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service.

If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here.

If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me