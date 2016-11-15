Sheenboro DORIS RANGER 819-689-2132 dranger50@hotmail.com

Our condolences and deepest sympathies go out to the Lampkin family on the passing of their dear mother, grandmother and sister, Mary Doyle Lampkin. The funeral and burial took place in Sheenboro on Saturday. All the Lampkin children were present as well as many friends and neighbours. My sister Donna and Colleen Fleming had a great chat with Lorie Lampkin whom they hadn’t seen since high school. I had a nice visit with Brian Maloney who was also in Sheen on Saturday.

