Sheenboro DORIS RANGER 819-689-2132 dranger50@hotmail.com

On Saturday evening a group went to see the musical “High Times at the Heart Institute” put on by the Stone Fence Theatre. It is great entertainment and is certainly a must-see.

Evelyn Sullivan had a nice visit at the farm in Sheen with Jessica and her two grandchildren, Rowan and Wilson Sullivan of Oakville, Ont. Wilson also celebrates his first birthday on Nov. 26.

Birthday greetings and best wishes go out to Jodi Cotnam Marcotte of Arnprior, Ont. and to Carol Ann Ranger Enders of Edmonton, Alberta, and to Trevor Miller of Fort William, Que.

Happy birthday goes out to Owen Yates, grandson of Donnie and Donna Gagnon, on Nov. 27.We wish him all the best. Owen was treated to a Senators game on Saturday, his favourite team.

Family gathered at the Demmons cottage on Saturday for a celebration of Reghan Demmons’ fourth birthday. Reghan is the granddaughter of Paulette Demmons and Jerry and Marie-Paule Muldoon.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service.

If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here.

If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me