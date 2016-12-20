Sheenboro DORIS RANGER 819-689-2132 dranger50@hotmail.com

Our condolences go out to Florian Allard and his family of Chapeau, Que. on the passing of his wife Thérèse St. Jean Allard.

Belated birthday greetings to Ryan Vellenga. This handsome young man turned 22 on Dec. 14.

Birthday greetings and best wishes go out to Michael Sullivan on Christmas Day and to Andrew Perrault on Boxing Day.

Christmas Eve Mass will be celebrated at 9 p.m. in Sheenboro and midnight at Fort William.

The transfer site in Sheen will be opened Christmas Eve the regular hours of 10 a.m. to 4 pm. Our municipal office will be closed from Dec. 23 until Jan. 9.

We wish you all a Merry Christmas and a very Happy New Year. I look forward to sharing the Sheenboro notes with all the readers in the new year. Happy holidays.

