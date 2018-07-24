Sheenboro DORIS RANGER 819-689-2132 dranger50@hotmail.com

Our condolences and deepest sympathies go out to the Pleau and Denault families on the sudden passing of Shane Pleau who was injured playing ball. Shane worked at Moncion Grocers in the Deli Department and then moved on to SRB Lighting. A great co-worker with good customer skills. He will be sadly missed by his wife Janet and son Cotie.

Get well wishes go out to Andrew Perrault who has been in the Shawville Hospital. He is feeling much better, and if anyone has the time, drop by and pay him a visit.

Get well wishes also go out to Rosita Walker Ryan, wishing you a speedy recovery.

