Sheenboro DORIS RANGER 819-689-2132 dranger50@hotmail.com

Our condolences go out to the Morris family on the passing of Fr. Doug Morris. The burial took place in Sheenboro on Saturday.

Our sympathies also go out to the Venasse family on the passing of Dillon Venasse of Pembroke, Ont. He was the oldest son of the late Desmond Venasse and Josephine (Dennie) of Nichabau.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service.

If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here.

If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me