Sheenboro DORIS RANGER 819-689-2132 dranger50@hotmail.com

Sheenboro is again left in mourning after the sudden passing of Don Retty. Our condolences and deepest sympathies go out to Angie and her sons Jamie, Jeff and Johnny and their families. He was very special to all who knew him.

