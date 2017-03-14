Sheenboro DORIS RANGER 819-689-2132 dranger50@hotmail.com

Lloyd MacLeod, a long time resident of Sheenboro and a great neighbour to everyone who lived on Hudson Bay Road passed away suddenly on March 8 at the Dumont Hospital in Moncton, N.B. Our condolences and deepest sympathies go out to his son Kevin, the MacLeod family, and his extended family Norm and Heather Lemke. He was born in Cape North and at his request the burial will take place later in Cape Breton, N.S.

