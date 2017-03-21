Sheenboro DORIS RANGER 819-689-2132 dranger50@hotmail.com

Our condolences and deepest sympathies go out to the Conroy family on the sudden passing of Theresa (Fortune) Conroy.

Our sympathies are also sent out to the Gallagher family on the passing of Elmer Gallagher.

Get well wishes go out to Paulette Demmons who is doing quite well after her knee surgery.

