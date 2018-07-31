Sheenboro DORIS RANGER 819-689-2132 dranger50@hotmail.com

Our condolences and deepest sympathies go out to the Gagnon family of Nichabau on the passing of Lornie Gagnon (Loella Watters of Chichester, Que.

Our condolences also go out to the Seguin family of Chalk River, Ont. on the passing of Fernand Seguin, father-in-law of our son Tim on July 25. He will be sadly missed by his wife Karen and two girls, Bonnie and Sonya. Funeral mass will take place on Wednesday Aug. 1 at St. Anthony’s Church at 11 a.m. in Chalk River.

Last week I mentioned that Andrew Perrault was still in Shawville Hospital but I dropped by last Monday to have a visit with him and I was told that he is back in Chichester at Daneen’s.

