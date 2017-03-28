Sheenboro DORIS RANGER 819-689-2132 dranger50@hotmail.com

Congratulations go out to parents Steven Downey and Sam and also to a proud grandmother Theresa Downey on the arrival of Leo Samuel who was born on March 23. Sheenboro is very happy to announce an increase in the population.

