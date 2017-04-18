Sheenboro DORIS RANGER 819-689-2132 dranger50@hotmail.com

Our condolences and deepest sympathies go out to the Carroll and Gribbon families on the passing of Mary Carroll (Tommy). She was in her 100th year and had just recently moved into Miramichi.

Belated birthday wishes go out to Alex Duff and Clare Dupuis who both turned 18 recently. The proud grandparents are Terry and Glenda Duff.

