Sheenboro DORIS RANGER 819-689-2132 dranger50@hotmail.com

Our sympathies go out to Dave Clyde on the recent loss of his older brother Doug Clyde who passed away suddenly as the result of an injury. He lived on his horse ranch out west.

Birthday greetings and best wishes go out to Ellie Sullivan and to Rowan Sullivan on May 3. Happy birthday to Lila Gagnon Furgosh of Ottawa, aunt of Wilma Meehan. Birthday greetings also go out to Iona Morris, Trudy Nephin and Caleb Dubeau on May 5.

On Saturday, Betty Morris and I took in the quilt show in Arnprior, Ont. There were a lot of beautiful quilts on display. While we were there, Betty met up with her Aunt Yvonne Kohsmith, a lively 94-year-old and her daughter Velma. Being a former quilter, Yvon was strolling up and down each aisle, checking stitches and reading the write-up on each quilt.

Happy anniversary to Charlie and Lorna Conway of St. Joseph who celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary on May 2.

The 2013 Ireland tour group got together for a nice dinner at Anthony’s restaurant in Pembroke, Ont. on Friday evening and then took in the John McDermott concert.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service.

If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here.

If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me