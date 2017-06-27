Sheenboro DORIS RANGER 819-689-2132 dranger50@hotmail.com

Our condolences and deepest sympathies go out to the Costello family on the passing of Fr. Mike Costello of Sheenboro.

Get well wishes and prayers go out to Grant Giroux of Chichester who seems to be doing a bit better this week. The family is hoping to have him transferred from Ottawa to the Pembroke Regional Hospital in the near future.

Belated birthday greetings go out to Jack Perrault who celebrated his birthday on June 22.

