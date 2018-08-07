Sheenboro DORIS RANGER 819-689-2132 dranger50@hotmail.com

Birthdays greetings and best wishes go out to Emile Lebel on Aug 9, Audrey Lepine Mercier on Aug. 10. George Picard and Lee Gray on Aug. 11, to my sister Melissa Brears and Grace Meehan Hickson on Aug. 12 and Rochelle LaDouceur on Aug. 13.

Pontiac Ouest Fire Services held their golf tournament on Friday. Thanks again to all the prize donors and to Paul Martin who sold playing cards at face value to get in on the draw for these prizes.

