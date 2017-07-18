Sheenboro DORIS RANGER 819-689-2132 dranger50@hotmail.com

Our condolences and deepest sympathies go out to Leo Rochon and the McGuire family on the passing of Marion McGuire Rochon of St. Joseph’s.

Congratulations go out to Michael and Audrey Lepine Mercier who celebrated their 42nd wedding anniversary on July 13.

Birthday greetings and best wishes go out to Evan Gray and Louis Turner on July 19, Jeannine (Gigi) Ladouceur Fleury on July 21 and to Joe Selkirk on July 22.

