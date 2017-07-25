Sheenboro DORIS RANGER 819-689-2132 dranger50@hotmail.com

Congratulations to Anna Pouls and John Gillis of Petawawa, Ont., on the birth of their son, Emanuel Francis Gillis on July 18. Very proud grandparents are Mark and Fredi Hungate and Great Grandma Agnes Steven Hobbard. Fredi’s mom also celebrated her 99th birthday with a gathering of friends on the weekend in Sheenboro.

