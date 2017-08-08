Sheenboro DORIS RANGER 819-689-2132 dranger50@hotmail.com

Our sincere sympathies go out to Tim and the Michaud family on the passing of Carmelita (Cammie) Doyle of Sheenboro. Funeral service took place at St Paul The Hermit on Aug. 8.

Our condolences also go out to the Tremblay family on the sudden passing of Louise Tremblay (Cousineau) of Ottawa, Ont. on July 28.

Birthday greetings go out to Kristin Hynes who celebrated her birthday on the weekend. Birthday wishes this coming week go out to Angie Retty, Robyn Dubeau-Tubman and Emil Lebel on Aug. 9, to George Picard on Aug. 11, to my sister Melissa Brears on Aug. 12 and to Grace Meehan Hickson who also celebrates her birthday on Aug. 12.

Roy’s golf tournament on Friday was a great success again this year with 96 golfers who had a choice of going to Fort Coulonge or Island Brae. The much appreciated donated prizes raised $1,500, thanks to Paul Martin who made sure that everyone had a card or two. Tip of the hat to the Fire Chief Glyn Fleury and his volunteer firemen who managed, between the rain storms, to cook steaks for 130 people. All proceeds are going to Pontiac Ouest Fire Department and Residence Meilleur.

