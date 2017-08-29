Sheenboro DORIS RANGER 819-689-2132 dranger50@hotmail.com

Congratulations to the winners of the Duck Race fundraiser put on by the Lions Club of Chapeau and part of the Festival au Style on Saturday. The lucky winners were: Cloe King – $1,000; Jason King – $700; Travis Keon – $400; Yvon Sicard – $250; Amanda Gagnon – $150. The proceeds will be shared with Residence Meilleur. All the ducks were dumped from a front end loader off the bridge. It was exciting to see them all coming down river towards the dock.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service.

If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here.

If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me