Sheenboro DORIS RANGER 819-689-2132 dranger50@hotmail.com

Our condolences to the Lariviere family of Allumette Island on the passing of Wilfrid Lariviere. He was in his 94th year and had just moved to the Manoir in Fort Coulonge in May of this year. He was a councillor for Allumette Island West from 1959 to 1972 and then moved on to be mayor until 1985 when he retired.

