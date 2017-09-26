Sheenboro DORIS RANGER 819-689-2132 dranger50@hotmail.com

A warm welcome to Elaine Dery who is the new Director General for Sheenboro.

Anniversary wishes go out to Don and Beth Krieger who will be married 44 years on Sept. 29 and to their neighbours Roy and Penny Perrault who were 46 years married on Sept. 25.

Birthday greetings and best wishes go out to Tom Marcotte on Sept. 28, to Judy Keon, Matt Morris and Kathy Brennan Rourke on Sept. 30, to Heather Lemke and David Walker on Oct. 1 and to Marlyn Sullivan Crozon on Oct. 2.

Congratulations go out to Sharon Picard on her 10th year driving for Transport Action. Last Wednesday she was presented with a nice watch at a dinner held in honour of the drivers who give so much of their time to this worthy cause.

On Saturday, a large crowd attended the unveiling of a beautiful monument dedicated to Settlers and Lumbermen in Sheenboro. A tasty pork loin dinner was served to 211 people and Betty Morris was the lucky winner of the nice Canada Day quilt.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service. If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here. If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me