Sheenboro DORIS RANGER 819-689-2132 dranger50@hotmail.com

Our condolences and deepest sympathies go out to the Béchamp family of Chapeau on the passing of Judy. She was the daughter of the late Rene and Rita Béchamp.

Birthday greetings and best wishes go out to Jessica Deanne Sullivan on Oct. 2. Cousins, Brett McDonald and Donovan Sullivan on Oct. 7 and also Brent Haynes on Oct. 8.

