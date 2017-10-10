Sheenboro DORIS RANGER 819-689-2132 dranger50@hotmail.com

Get well wishes to Tracey Ryan Silverson who is currently at the General Hospital in Ottawa, Ont.

Belated birthday greetings go out to Richard Duff who celebrated his birthday on Oct. 6. The Duff family also celebrated their Thanksgiving dinner on the Saturday before and on Sunday Alex and Sam Duff left for Switzerland, for training with the Ontario Ski Team.

