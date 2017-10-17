Sheenboro DORIS RANGER 819-689-2132 dranger50@hotmail.com

Our deepest sympathies go out to the Beatrice Chartrand and the Hearty family on the passing of Basil Hearty of Chapeau, Que. Back a few years ago Basil was the building inspector in Sheenboro.

At the beginning of October, Ed and Jen White from Buffalo, N.Y., made a visit to Sheenboro. Jane was retracing her grandmother’s history as a Home Child. One of the places she worked in the early 1900s was at the Jennings farm on Meehan Road. They were thrilled to meet Jim Jennings, the grandson and his wife Nena who graciously allowed them to tour the home and see the bedroom that her grandmother, Lily Cassidy, stayed in.

