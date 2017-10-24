Sheenboro DORIS RANGER 819-689-2132 dranger50@hotmail.com

Get well wishes and a speedy recovery go out to Jeff Ahearn who is at the Pembroke Regional Hospital. Jeff had a bit of a mishap with his ATV in Sheen.

I had a nice chat with Grant Giroux who is recovering at the Hull Hospital. If anyone happens to be in Hull I am sure he would appreciate a visit.

