Sheenboro DORIS RANGER 819-689-2132 dranger50@hotmail.com

Our condolences go out to the Fleming and Fitzpatrick families on the passing of Helen Fleming.

Congratulations to Paddy and Margaret Tallon who celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary at Harrington Community Centre on Friday evening.

