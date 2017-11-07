Sheenboro DORIS RANGER 819-689-2132 dranger50@hotmail.com

Congratulations to all the elected officials of the Pontiac and thank you to the candidates who gave the voters a choice. It was also nice to see so much political interest coming from the next generation.

Congratulations go out to Rick Bradshaw and Larry Gleason, elected councillors for Sheenboro.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service. If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here. If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me