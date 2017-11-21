Sheenboro DORIS RANGER 819-689-2132 dranger50@hotmail.com

Our condolences and deepest sympathy goes out to the Poirier family and sister Carmelita Gleason on the sudden passing of Marian Downey Poirier (late Clayton) of Pembroke, Ont.

Our sympathies also go out to Helen Donlan and her family on the passing of her daughter Alice Donlan Ballercheff (Louie) of Kempville, Ont.

