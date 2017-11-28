Sheenboro DORIS RANGER 819-689-2132 dranger50@hotmail.com

Our condolences and deepest sympathies go out to the Fleury family on the passing of Sherry Fleury (Richard).

I was informed that Grant Giroux has now returned home after a long stay at rehab in Hull.

Earl Lepine was transferred to Pembroke Regional and doing better each day.

