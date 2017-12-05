Sheenboro DORIS RANGER 819-689-2132 dranger50@hotmail.com

Our condolences and deepest sympathies go out to the Smiley and Béchamp families on the passing of Lillian Smiley. She passed away on Friday two days before her 90th birthday.

The Ian Picard Memorial hockey tournament was held last weekend at the UPSC. Each year the AECL Firemen put together a team for this special tournament with all proceeds going to Minor Hockey in Chapeau. At the tournament George and Erla Picard were presented with a beautiful quilt made from Ian’s AECL shirts. The quilt was made by a special mom who took the time to do this for her son, Richard Belanger a firemen, co-worker and dear friend to Ian.

