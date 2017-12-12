Sheenboro DORIS RANGER 819-689-2132 dranger50@hotmail.com

Our condolences to the Nadeau family of Chapeau on the passing of their brother, Michael Nadeau of Washington Township, PA. He spent most of his working years in the United States.

Birthday greetings and best wishes go out to Jim Sullivan on Dec. 12, Ryan Vellenga and Courtney Jennings Bertrand on Dec. 14, the Lapierre twins, Lou and Lois and also Art McGuire on Dec. 16.

Happy birthday to Sandra Morris and her son Greg who both celebrate their birthdays on Dec. 18.

