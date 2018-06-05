Sheenboro DORIS RANGER 819-689-2132 dranger50@hotmail.com

Congratulations go out to Darren Ranger and Lindsay Sheppard who were married on Saturday at St. Alphonsus Church in Chapeau, Que. The reception was held at North Fork.

Congratulations to Calvin and Nicole Dubeau of Sheenboro on the birth of their little girl, Lila Everly. This little red head cutie was born on May 31 weighing 8.5 lbs. The proud grandparents are Bobby and Wanda Dubeau and great-gramma Lois Ranger. A nice addition to Sheen.

