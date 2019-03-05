Dear Editor, Something’s happening across the river, about an hour upstream from the Pontiac and we should take notice. Starting in the 1950s, ever since the nuclear research facility at Chalk River has been operational, low intensity nuclear waste has been buried in the grounds near the facility at Chalk River. That’s pretty much how we humans have been dealing with garbage ever since the dawn of civilization; we have buried it. That’s how we dealt with corpses, human waste, the smelly garbage and when the industrial revolution came about, we buried those substances that proved difficult to get rid of.

