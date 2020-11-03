Tuesday, November 3, 2020
Pictured left and second from right, ESSC Principal Julie Martin and ESSC Vice-Principal Gabie Paré were both proud and happy to find out that their school had ranked first among all public high schools within the Outaouais on the recently released Fraser Institute report for 2019. The school’s rating was 2.4 out of 10 in 2016, but climbed all the way to 6.8 out of 10 in 2019. (File photo)
Highlight News 

Sieur du Coulonge recognized for tremendous growth

Emily Hsueh , , , , ,

STEPHEN RICCIO
MANSFIELD ET PONTEFRACT Oct. 24, 2020 
École secondaire Sieur du Coulonge (ESSC) received recognition for its dedication to academic improvement on Oct. 24, as the Fraser Institute ranked it as the best performing public school in the Outaouais in it’s 2019 rankings of Quebec secondary schools.
According to past Fraser Institute reports, the Mansfield et Pontefract school scored a . . .

