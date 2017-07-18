Singing for skiers

Caleb Nickerson

BRISTOL July 15, 2017

Around ninety country music fans came out to the Jack Graham Community Centre in Bristol on Saturday night to listen to some tunes and support local organization Ski Pontiac.

Crooner Lauren Hall provided the entertainment for the evening and had folks up on their feet or tapping their toes to her soulful ditties. Hall is an Ottawa Valley Country Music Hall of Fame inductee and is a staple at Legion halls and fairs in the region.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service.

If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here.

If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me