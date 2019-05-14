Six of one/half a dozen of the other?

Dear Editor, How long is the government of the land going to try and trick us into believing they are doing something about pollution and climate change? The government’s solution to pollution is the same as it always has been; dilution. Ever notice when that energy efficient, clean air, new truck blows by you on the highway the smell is something awful? The truck is long gone but the odour lingers forever.

* This article is available only to subscribers of the Premium or Online Edition memberships. *



If you have already subscribed please login using your email address and password. If not then please subscribe to the online edition using our Subscribe page.