Sixteen- month sentence for misleading police
CALEB NICKERSON
MUNICIPALITY OF PONTIAC Feb. 17, 2021
An Otter Lake man has been found guilty of public mischief and sentenced to 16 months of jail in relation to a fatal vehicle crash in 2018.
On April 10, of that year, a car was found in a ditch on a straight section of Hwy. 148 outside of Quyon. A 26 year-old Gatineau woman was killed in the crash. Christopher Bérubé of Otter Lake was the other occupant of the vehicle and was 27 years-old at the time. He was taken to hospital to be treated for shock.
At the time, he led officers to believe that he was . . .
