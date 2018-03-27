Slinging slime for a good cause

CALEB NICKERSON

RENFREW March 28, 2018

A young Renfrew girl with local ties is taking an interesting route to fund a trip to Africa.

Ashlyn Kirkham, 12, attends Renfew Collegiate Insitute, which is where she learned about Free the Children, a global charity and youth empowerment organzation run by Toronto human rights activists Marc and Craig Kielburger.

Through their program Me to We, the group puts together volunteer trips to developing countries, including Kenya, which is where Kirkham is aiming to go.

“I like helping people and helping in my community but I want to start helping globally as well,” she said.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service. If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here. If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me