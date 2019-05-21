Smok’N Bull goes up in smoke

A local barbecue joint was gutted by a fire early in the morning last Wednesday. On May 15 at around 4:15 a.m. local firefighters received a call about a fire taking place at Le Smok’N Bull restaurant on Hwy. 148 in Luskville. According to Municipality of Pontiac Fire Chief Richard Groulx, responding firefighters noticed smoke and flames emanating from the interior of the small building.

