Tuesday, June 25, 2019
The Equity
A cigarette was the likely cause of a fire that damaged a fence on James St. in Shawville on Sunday afternoon. Pictured, Shawville-Clarendon firefighter Tyler Toupin hoses down the minor blaze
News 

Smouldering cig starts small garden fire

Liz Draper

CALEB NICKERSON
SHAWVILLE June 23, 2019
A cigarette was the likely culprit behind a fire that damaged a fence in downtown Shawville on Sunday afternoon, according to Shawville-Clarendon Fire Chief Lee Laframboise.
At around 3:21 p.m. on June 23, emergency crews responded to the apartment at 329 James St. to extinguish a fire that had started among the mulch in the front garden and spread to the bottom of the fence.

 

*  This article is available only to subscribers of the Premium or Online Edition memberships.  *

If you have already subscribed please login using your email address and password. If not then please subscribe to the online edition using our Subscribe page.