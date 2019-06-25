Smouldering cig starts small garden fire

CALEB NICKERSON SHAWVILLE June 23, 2019 A cigarette was the likely culprit behind a fire that damaged a fence in downtown Shawville on Sunday afternoon, according to Shawville-Clarendon Fire Chief Lee Laframboise. At around 3:21 p.m. on June 23, emergency crews responded to the apartment at 329 James St. to extinguish a fire that had started among the mulch in the front garden and spread to the bottom of the fence.

* This article is available only to subscribers of the Premium or Online Edition memberships. *



If you have already subscribed please login using your email address and password. If not then please subscribe to the online edition using our Subscribe page.