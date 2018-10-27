Smyth inducted into AHL Hall of Fame By Chris Lowrey

After notching more than 650 points in 10 plus American Hockey League seasons, Ottawa native Brad Smyth will be inducted into the AHL Hall of Fame on Jan. 29, 2019.

Smyth’s local connections run deep as he’s also married to Shawville native Jackie Armstrong, daughter of Albert and Gwen.

Smyth will be going into the hall with some notable company. He joins longtime coach and former player, John Anderson, one of the most prolific scorers in league history, Murray Eaves and Hockey Night in Canada mainstay, Don Cherry.

It’s a testament to Smyth’s AHL career that he is going to be inducted with an AHL legend like Don Cherry.

“To be going in with a guy like that, it’s very humbling,” Smyth said. “As well as the other two players – John Anderson and Murray Eaves – who had good careers also.”

