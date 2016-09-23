Snowsuit fund receives donations

CALEB NICKERSON

SHAWVILLE

Sept. 23, 2016

Every year the Pontiac Snowsuit Fund relies on generous donations from local residents and every year people rise to the task.

On Friday, Snowsuit Fund representative Carole Valin accepted $500 from Orange Protestant Children’s Foundation director Allison Corrigan and $400 from Valerie Henderson of Henderson’s Grocery in Norway Bay.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service.

If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here.

If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me