So long and good riddance to the PQ

On March 11, Catherine Fournier, MNA for the Marie-Victorin district in Longueuil left the Parti Quebecois (PQ) caucus to sit as an independent. The 26-year-old, who had been elected to the National Assembly in a December 2016 by-election, took several shots at her former bosses as she left. “By losing so often, the party has become a losing organization,” Fournier is quoted as saying in the Montreal Gazette. “It has lost much of its pertinence. Quebecers say to themselves, ‘Why vote for a party unable to achieve the project it set out to complete?’”

* This article is available only to subscribers of the Premium or Online Edition memberships. *



If you have already subscribed please login using your email address and password. If not then please subscribe to the online edition using our Subscribe page.