I once wrote a series of articles entitled “The seven bank accounts of a farmer” for a farm paper. These seven included soil, seed, knowledge, the team, neighbours, politics and money.

If a farmer looks after the first six accounts then eventually the seventh will increase. If a farmer begins with importance placed only on the last one he may be very successful but not as a farmer.

Soil was the first one that I wrote about because everything relates back to a healthy soil. A typical soil is composed of 45 per cent mineral, 25 per cent air, 25 per cent water and five per cent organic matter. All the life in the soil is included in that five per cent.

