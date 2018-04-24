Special guest at New Hope Christian Fellowship
Congregants at New Hope Christian Fellowship Church in Shawville welcomed Rev. Dr. Atif Sedhom Kilf, the general superintendant of the Wesleyan-Standard Churches of Egypt, during an evening service on April 22. New Hope’s Dr. Tim Perry, left, conducted an interview through a translator but questions from the public were taken as well. Kilf spoke of the tumultuous years following the Arab Spring, as well as the growth his church has seen in recent years.
