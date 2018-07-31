Spiritual Growth By Esther Colpitts

Last year I chopped my five grape vines down almost completely. A wooden stump was left and I thought, “I hope I didn’t kill them!”

This spring small buds began, and vines began shooting out in many different directions. I was relieved. As they continued to grow I wondered would there be any fruit at all? Yesterday, I looked under one section and there was a lovely cluster of grapes. Exciting! Pruning, though it is harsh, brings new life and fruit.

When we experience trials, it can feel very painful. Sometimes it comes because we have made a very poor choice, but sometimes it is beyond what we can see or understand. In those times we need to trust that God knows what He is doing. When He cuts away things in our life that He knows will hinder our walk with Him, in the long run we will be happier for it. All things work together for good for those who love God.

