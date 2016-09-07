SPIRITUAL GROWTH | ESTHER COLPITTS

Birds of all things

When I had work done in my living room I packed my books away. When I began putting them back I found some I’d forgotten from long, long ago. One such book was about birds. I have to admit, I had never read it. Just thought it was something I might be interested in, someday. Sure enough, when I began to look at it, I was amazed at the number of birds there are in the world, 28,000 species and subspecies this author noted.

I was filled with awe for the God of creation. The variations seem endless. An Ostrich can weigh over 300 pounds and conversely a Ruby-throated Hummingbird can weigh less than one-tenth of an ounce. That means the Ostrich weighs almost 50,000 times as much. Wow! And they’re both birds. What diversity. It doesn’t stop there. The penguin cannot fly and the Wandering Albatross has an 11 foot wingspan.

There are birds with stripes, spots, plain chests, long legs, legs so short they might as well not be there, beaks that are small, medium or large, birds that hop up a tree and others that move downwards, birds with a stripe over their eye, a circle or nothing at all; wings that are pointy or round. It goes on and on. Did I mention the songs? There’s no end to these differences. It is mindboggling.

I was informed by this little book about one of the many gifts God has given me to enjoy. It reminded me to thank Him for, of all things, birds!

esthercolpitts.com

