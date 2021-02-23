Spotlight shines on Pontiac artists in new video

EMILY HSUEH PONTIAC Feb. 24, 2021 The spotlight will be on the Pontiac’s artists and venues this week in a new video series being released by 100 Mile Arts Network on Wednesday. As the first part of Our Hidden Hills — a three-video series featuring different Outaouais regions’ artists, venues and studios — five subjects from the Pontiac will be shown in the first installment on the organization’s YouTube channel on Feb. 24 at 7 p.m. Matt Selic, the producer and host of the series explained that each video is 30 minutes long, being split between five artists and locations. The other two videos in the series will be centred on . . .

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca