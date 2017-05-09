Spring celebration of learning in Chapeau

Chris Lowrey

CHAPEAU May 4, 2017

The schoolyard at Dr. Wilbert Keon School in Chapeau was packed with students, staff and family members for the annual spring celebration of learning.

More than 250 people came out to join in the festivities and enjoy a barbeque that was put on by volunteers.

“It’s a way to celebrate the kids’ achievement through the year,” said organizer Rhonda Regimbald.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service.

If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here.

If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me