Spring celebration of learning in Chapeau

One of the biggest hits at the Spring Celebration of Learning at Dr. Wilbert Keon School was the bubble soccer stadium. Students could play full-contact soccer with a clean conscience as they bounced each other around and got right back up for more.

 In a quintessentially Canadian display of juggling, Stefan Schilkie wowed the crowd with his stickhandling ability. At certain points, the Muskrat Voyageur winger balanced two pucks on a hockey stick in each hand.

 Several students from Dr. Wilbert Keon School in Chapeau performed a dance routine using their rubber boots as a main part of the act. The dance was originally used by miners in South Africa as a way to communicate without causing a mine collapse.

Chris Lowrey
CHAPEAU May 4, 2017
The schoolyard at Dr. Wilbert Keon School in Chapeau was packed with students, staff and family members for the annual spring celebration of learning.
More than 250 people came out to join in the festivities and enjoy a barbeque that was put on by volunteers.
“It’s a way to celebrate the kids’ achievement through the year,” said organizer Rhonda Regimbald.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service.

If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here.

If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In
   
New User Registration
*Required field

You must be logged in to post a comment Login